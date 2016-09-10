Heritage Open Days: Explore Gunby Hall for free

A historic country house near Spilsby will be free to visit on Sunday as part of a national campaign designed to showcase the UK’s culture and history.

Gunby Hall and gardens will be among those venues nationwide taking part in the Heritage Open Days festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Three floors of the house, built in 1700, will be available to view free of charge, as well as eight acres of walled gardens and 1,500 acres of parkland beyond.

There is also a small church just outside the gardens, which will also be open.

The tea room will be serving hot drinks, cake, and treats.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome throughout the gardens, as are picnickers.

Opening time on Sunday is from 11am to 5pm.

Another event being held in Skegness for the Heritage Open days is features Steam Power and Textiles. The event is being held at Village Church farm today (Saturday) and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

To find other venues taking part in the Heritage Open Days festival, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting.