Have a monster Bank Holiday at Skegness Stadium

Look no further than Skegness Stadium for your bank holiday weekend plans for Sunday and Monday.

There will be monster truck and monster car racing over the two days.

On Sunday, resident monster truck Slingshot will take part in a jump-off competition against competitor Swamp Thing.

Audiences can sit in awe and anticipation, as spectators can see who will jump the highest and crush the most cars ... causing the most damage.

Monday will feature unlimited bangers, micro bangers, F2 stock cars, stoxkarts and rebels, which is enough to excite any motoring fan.

The weekend’s proceedings will finish off with a banger and caravan destruction derby spectacular.

Gate prices are £15 for adults, £13 for seniors, and £6 for 13 to 15-year-olds. Children 12 years and under go free.

Call 0844 5591228 or visit: http://www.skegness-stadi um.info/ to find out more.