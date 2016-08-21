Explore with Heritage Open days festival

After a successful 23 years, Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days Festival 2016 is set to wow visitors again with more than 180 free events across the county between September 8 and 11.

Heritage Lincolnshire is urging members of the public to pick up a free brochure or download one from their website so that everyone can plan for the festival.

The charity expects to attract more than 30,000 visitors to over 180 heritage sites, talks and walks around the county.

Events are predominantly organised and managed by volunteers.

This year’s Heritage Open Days will encompass heritage sites, buildings, nature reserves, towns and villages, and will feature all five National Trust properties.

Each year the open days have a different theme, with many of this year’s events covering ‘Natural Lincolnshire’.

Events on offer range from tours of haunted Old King’s Head in Kirton (now sold out) and a new Heritage Music Microfestival to a rare opening of Dowsby Hall and Gardens.

There will be lots of guided walks and talks to choose from, such as the International Bomber Command Spire Memorial, ‘Lincolnshire’s Lost River’, Willow Tree Fen Bat Walk, plus a rare guided tour of Torksey Castle.

Children’s activities will be on offer at many venues.

The brochure will be available from Tourist Information Centres, libraries and heritage sites and it can be downloaded from www.heritagelincolnshire.org