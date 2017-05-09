Win number two for Firsts

Sleaford CC First XI claimed their second Lincolnshire ECB Premier League win of the season on Saturday when they defeated Spalding by a narrow five-run margin.

Batting first, Sleaford managed to compile a not altogether convincing total of 190 before being dismissed in the penultimate over.

Although several batsmen got established, none went on to make a major contribution and ultimately it was a sixth-wicket partnership of 49 between captain Shaun Morris and Cameron Hall that was to swing the game in Sleaford’s favour.

Hall finished as his team’s top scorer with an undefeated 47, which included two maximums.

Spalding’s reply mirrored Sleaford’s in that no batsman went on to make a major score, and Sleaford gradually worked their way through the home side’s batting line up as the required target came ever closer.

With 15 runs needed and four wickets intact, the visitors were poised for defeat, but Hall and Morris claimed two wickets each in quick succession to snatch a five run victory in an exciting encounter.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Sleaford recorded a comfortable victory against Spalding.

Batting first, Sleaford were indebted to an innings of 85 from Paul Roberts as they totalled 251 for the loss of seven wickets, and the same player was the main contributor with the ball, claiming six wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 137.

There were defeats for both of Sleaford’s Sunday teams, with the First XI being well beaten by Boston as a result of a quickfire century from Fayadh Haffajee, who made 102 runs from only 40 balls, thus making short work of Sleaford’s total of 181, which was built round a contribution of 58 from Gavin Hutson.

Meanwhile, Sleaford Academy were comfortably beaten by Ancaster, whose total of 210 proved far too many for Sleaford, who were dismissed for 81, despite Ian Shorthouse claiming four wickets.

This weekend, Sleaford entertain league leaders Bracebridge on Saturday, whilst Heighington are the visitors to London Road on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome.