Alford Firsts will continue their Lincs ECB Premier campaign at Lindum on Saturday (noon).

The Seconds will be at Clee Town Laportes (1pm), while the Sunday Firsts are at South Bank the following day.

Skegness Cricket Club will be aiming to lift themselves further up the South Lincs and Border League Division One on Saturday as they host Billinghay.

The Seconds will be at Boston Thirds (both 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts will be away at Louth.