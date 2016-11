Ethan Warhurst was named as Seathorne Judo Club’s Judoka of the Month.

Ethan has not been a member of the club for very long, but his attitude and attentiveness have been fantastic.

The award means he will received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, presented by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information the club ring Mark on 01754 899364 or visit skegnessjudo.com.

The club welcomes new members aged from five years upwards.