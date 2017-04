Skegness CC got their first South Lincs and Border League Premier Division game off to a good start with a seven-wicket win over Boston Seconds.

Lachlan Stephen King hit 65 for the seasiders, who recorded 136-3, to better the Mayflower men’s innings of 134.

Michael Jackson and Norman Bradley claimed three wickets apiece, with Jamie Epton adding two victims to the tally.

Epton (23) and Alistair Ainsworth (15) also chipped in with the runs.