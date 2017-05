Alford and District CC will face an action double this Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday they host Spalding in the Lincs ECB Premier, followed up by the Winkworth Cup T20 semis and final day at Sleaford CC on Monday.

Meanwhile the Seconds are away at Nettleham on Saturday, with the Sunday Firsts hosting their Skegness counterparts the following day.

Skegness’ Firsts host Boston Seconds on Saturday.

The seasiders’ Seconds will be away at Timberlands this weekend.