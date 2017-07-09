The Samuels duo on top

Search

Skegness Bridge Club

Results from June 27: N/S winners - Mrs N. Samuels & Mr P. Samuels; E/W winners - Mrs J. Rawden & Mrs M. Mott.

Results from June 29: N/S winners - Mrs G. Holdsworth & Mr P. Newmark; E/W winners - Mr J. Dobson & Mr J. Aldridge.