Super Surge defeats the Viking

The success continues for kickboxer Surge Johal.

The fighter - who trains at Skegness’ GAF Gym and Boxing Academy - has added to his titles by winning the BST Super Heavyweight Veterans’ belt.

Fighting in Derby, he defeated Sunderland’s Eric The Viking Thompson, who has more than 35 pro fights to his name.

Johal ended the contest early with a second-round TKO Stoppage.

He will now fight in October for the WCSO European Super Heavy Veterans’ title.

Johal is pictured celebrating his success with GAF GYm owner and coach Andrew Luke.