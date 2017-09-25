SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this week’s action...

Sleaford Seconds’ South Lincolnshire & Border League season ended on a high note with victory over Woodhall Spa Seconds.

Already crowned champions, Sleaford made 226 for seven, Simon Godby hitting an unbeaten 124.

Woodhall replied with 181, Samit Puri taking six for 29 while Matt Sargeant made 91 to become the Premier Division’s top batsman with 858 runs for the season.

Woodhall claimed seven points from the game which gave them the runners-up spot, just one point ahead of Skegness and Matt Haslam finished as top bowler in the league with 46 wickets.

Elsewhere, bottom side Spalding Seconds were left chasing Stamford Town’s 200, of which Alex Birch hit 63.

Brandon Andrews took six for 41 for Spalding but couldn’t prevent a defeat as his side were all out for 108.

Aaron Pullum finished the season with an unbeaten 87 as Billingborough made 214 for five against Grantham Seconds, for whom Dan Freeman hit 115 and Matthew Wing 62, both not out in a seven-wicket win.

Long Sutton celebrated their Division One championship with a five-wicket win over Boston Thirds, Adam Wright hitting 56 for the leaders.

Welby Cavaliers finish runners-up but Belton Park and Baston were both in contention for third place when Baston visited their opponents.

Belton hit 154 for six, Michael Paige making 60 before bowling Baston out for 73 - but this gave Baston three bowling points, enough to stay two points ahead of their opponents in third place.

The closest game of the day came at Skegness where Moulton Harrox made 161 for eight with Skegness Seconds overtaking this total with just four balls to spare to win by three wickets.

Joe Broomfield hit 34 to claim the Division One batting title with 632 runs while Adam Hilless of Baston topped the bowling with 48 wickets.

Results: Premier Division: Billingborough 214-5 (Pullum 87no); Grantham 2nd 217-3 (Freeman 115no, Wing 62no); Sleaford 2nd 226-7 (Godby 124no); Woodhall Spa 181 (Sargeant 91, Puri 6-29); Stamford 200 (A Birch 63), Spalding 2nd 108 (B Andrews 6-41).

Division One: Belton Park 154-6 (Paige 60), Baston 73; Boston 3rd 98, Long Sutton 101-5 (Wright 56); Moulton Harrox 161-8, Skegness 2nd 162-7.

Division Two: Grantham 4th conceded to Freiston 2nd.