SLBL: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s South Lincs and Border League action...

The weather was the winner as only one league and one cup game were completed in the South Lincolnshire & Border League.

In Division Two, Graves Park made 204 for eight, Mitch Griffiths hitting 76, before bowling the league’s newest team, Freiston 2nd, out for 51.

Griffiths and Chris King put on 80 for the first wicket and John Morris joined Griffiths in a second-wicket stand of 57 while for Freiston, Zakir Gatta took four wickets and Tom Appleyard claimed three.

Morris and Martin Hodgson then claimed four Freiston wickets each.

A much tighter game saw Grantham 4th win their cup game against Baston by just 10 runs.

Jaden Fell anchored the Grantham innings with an unbeaten 68 and Will Abbott was 39 not out at the close as the total reached 167 for six.

In reply, Baston’s top order batted steadily, James Tickler making 40 and Liam Davies 37.

Both fell to Phil Abbott but Mark Richardson kept the scoreboard moving and was unbeaten on 43 when the overs ran out with Baston on 157 for seven.

Freiston LL Firsts visited Boston and bowled their hosts out for 122 only to be defeated by the weather with their reply on 48 for two.

It was a similar story at Spalding and Bourne.

Market Deeping were the visitors to Spalding, bowling them out for 98 before the rain intervened with their score on 14 without loss.

Bourne hosted Woodhall Spa and were bowled out for 111 only to see the game abandoned at the start of the second innings.

The fixture at Skegness fared slightly better with Billingborough making 167 for six.

In reply, Skegness were 58 for one when the match was called off.

