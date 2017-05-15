SLBL: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s South Lincs and Border League

Sleaford 2nd moved to the top of the South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division Table after former leaders Market Deeping suffered defeat at the hands of Billingborough, who now lie third.

Grantham 2nd are second after beating Spalding 2nd by just five runs in the closest game of the day.

Martin Parmley anchored the Grantham innings with a knock of 75, with James Cameron-Clarke contributing 43 as the overs finished on 199 for four.

Spalding lost an early wicket but recovered well, Chris Dring hitting 53 and taking the score to 96 for three.

Simon Juckes then took over but couldn’t quite take his side over the line, finishing unbeaten on 59 as the innings ended on 194 for six.

Dave Newman hit 52 for Billingborough who made 197 for eight, Dan George taking five for 27 for Deeping who were bowled out for 94.

Boston 2nd suffered a similar fate at the hands of Woodhall Spa 2nd, who bowled their hosts out for 94 and went on to win by 10 wickets.

Abdul Moeed made 53 for Freiston in their 147 for eight, a total Bourne overtook for the loss of four wickets.

And Sleaford 2nd bowled out Stamford Town for 124, winning by five wickets.

Long Sutton continued their winning run in Division One despite being bowled out for a modest 107 by Belton Park.

Barry Stanway and Rob Simpson each took five wickets as Belton were all out for 63.

James Tickler’s 65 helped Baston to victory over Billingborough who were all out for 92 after their opponents posted a total of 196 for five.

A high scoring game at Skegness saw Claypole reach 208 for six, only to see their hosts reach their target for the loss of two wickets.

Welby Cavaliers travelled to Moulton Harrox and came away with an eight wicket win after bowling their hosts out for 107, Dominic Ashmore taking six wickets for Cavaliers and Tom Wilkin hitting an unbeaten 50.

In Division Two, Long Sutton 2nd emulated their 1st XI by defending a low score.

Sutton made only 63, only for Spalding 3rd to be bowled out for 50. Spalding had more success on Sunday, hitting 199 for six against Freiston 2nd who reached 171 for seven off their 45 overs.

Eddie Seymour top scored with 79 not out for Spalding.

Results:

Premier Division: Grantham 2nd 199-4 (Parmley 75), Spalding 2nd 194-6 (Dring 53, S Juckes 59no); Billingborough 197-8 (Newman 52, George 5-27), Market Deeping 2nd 94; Boston 2nd 91, Woodhall Spa 2nd 92-0; Freiston 147-8 (Moeed 53), Bourne 2nd 151-4; Stamford Town 124, Sleaford 2nd 125-5.

Division One: Baston 196-5 (Tickler 65), Billingborough 2nd 92; Moulton Harrox 107 (Ashmore 6-31), Welby Cavaliers 111-2 (Wilkin 50no); Claypole 208-6, Skegness 2nd 209-2; Long Sutton 107, Belton Park 63 (Stanway 5-33, Simpson 5-21).

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd 63, Spalding 3rd 50; Grantham 4th conceded to Pinchbeck.

South Lincolnshire & Border League Cup: Boston 3rd conceded to Timberland.

Sunday May 14: Spalding 3rd 199-6 (Seymour 79no), Freiston 2nd 171-7.