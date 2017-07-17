Skegness CC still top despite losing a high-scoring battle

SLBL Premier

Skegness 220, Bourne Seconds 222-7 - Bourne won by three wickets.

Skegness maintained their place at the top of the South Lincs and Border League despite suffering defeat at Bourne on Saturday.

The seasiders crashed to a three-wicket reverse at the hands of Bourne Seconds at Abbey Lawn, this despite racking up 220 runs.

But second placed Billingborough missed their chance to take over at the top when they were beaten by title rivals Sleaford Seconds.

Meanwhile at Richmond Drive, Skegness Seconds were in fine form, defeating bottom side Billingborough Seconds by six wickets to put more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Andrew Sylvester starred with the ball and finished with figures of 5-30 as the seasiders bowled Billingborough out for just 71.

Teenager Matthew O’Dare was equally impressive and picked up three wickets for nine runs from his six overs.

In response, Thomas Adlington led the seasiders home with an unbeaten 32.

On Saturday Skegness travel to bottom club Market Deeping Seconds in the Premier Division, while Skegness Seconds visit Belton Park in Division One.