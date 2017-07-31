Skegness CC slip to second following weekend washout

Have your say

Skegness CC could only watch as Sleaford Seconds moved above them to claim top spot in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division this weekend.

Sleaford earned a one-wicket victory over Stamford Town on Saturday to leapfrog the leaders.

However, the seasiders’ hopes of returning to the summit were dashed on Sunday as their contest against Freiston, Leake and Leverton was a washout - the eight points they received leaving them trailing Sleaford by three points.

Skegness are hoping to reclaim first place this Saturday when they face third-placed Billingborough in a contest which could shape the outcome of the campaign.

The Sunday Seconds’ East Lindsey League fixture at home to Alford & District suffered the same fate as the rain had the final say on the day’s planned action.

SLBL Division One

Welby Cavaliers 146, Skegness 2nds 143 - Welby won by 43 runs.

Skegness Seconds suffered a 43-run defeat to Welby Cavaliers in the South Lincs and Border League Division One on Saturday.

Second-placed Welby continued to pile the pressure on leaders Long Sutton by posting 146 before being dismissed by the home side.

In response, Skegness posted 103 before their final wicket fell.

The result leaves Skegness seventh in the standings.