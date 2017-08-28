Skegness CC open up 13-point gap at the top

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 125, Skegness CC 127-3 - Skegness won by seven wickets.

Skegness CC extended their lead at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division to 13 points following a seven-wicket success over Freiston, Leake and Leverton.

The away side were dismissed for 125 on Saturday, before the seasiders stormed to victory in just 19 overs.

The result leaves Skegness on 283 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Sleaford, who have a game in hand.

SLBL Division One

Billingborough 2nds 201-6, Skegness 2nds 191-8 - Billingborough won by 10 runs.

Ten-man Skegness Seconds were narrowly beaten by basement side Billingborough Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division One on Saturday.

The hosts concluded their 45 overs on 201-6, with Richard Wells (82) and Euan Boswell (76) the stand-out batsmen.

Richard Hewitt took three wickets, including Boswell, for the loss of 43 runs and also dismissed Wells with a run-out.

Matthew O’Dare added another wicket with Thomas Adlington also claiming a run out.

In response, Skegness started brightly but couldn’t quite meet the total required from their innings.

Openers Korby Hugill (43) and O’Dare 24 got runs on the board, as did Hewitt (27), William Bowser (23), John Harris (22), Ethan Garner (13 not out) and Andrew Sylvester (10).

However, it was the hosts who claimed the win as Skegness ended the day seventh, 12 points above the bottom two.