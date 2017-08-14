Skegness CC keep title hopes alive with Grantham victory

Have your say

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds 155-6, Skegness 156-3 - Skegness won by seven overs.

It’s tight at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division - but Skegness CC hope Saturday’s victory at Grantham will play a part in helping them secure the title.

The seasiders recorded a seven-wicket success at home to their opponents.

This sees them sitting five points behind leaders Sleaford Seconds, and six points ahead of third-placed Woodhall, whose victory over Billingborough appears to have dented their title challenge.

Grantham finished their 45 overs on 155 for the loss of six wickets. However, the hosts reached their target with seven wickets to spare.

SLBL Division One

Claypole 124, Skegness 2nds 98 - Claypole won by 26 runs.

Skegness Seconds sit a point behind Claypole CC in the South Lincs and Border League Division One, following Saturday’s 26-run defeat on the road.

Skegness managed to dismiss their hosts for 124 in the 36th over of their contest.

However, they couldn’t reach that total themselves, finding their innings ended on 98.

Adrian Culley and Michael Jackson had fun with the ball.

Culley claimed five wickets for the loss of 22 runs and Jackson added four victims to the total while conceding 52 runs.

Matthew O’Dare (1-25) took the other wicket, while Jason Elsom, Jamie Atherton and John Harris added catches.

Opener Elsam gave Skegness hope of victory when he recorded 38 runs, but O’Dare (20) was the only one of his teammates who was able to reach double figures.