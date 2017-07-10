Skegness CC go top after Grantham victory

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds 238-5, Skegness 239-9 - Skegness won by one wicket.

Skegness moved to the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table by virtue of their narrow victory at Grantham on Saturday.

After losing the toss the seasapiders spent 45 overs in the heat as the home side amassed 238 for the loss of just five wickets.

In reply, Skegness overtook the Grantham score with one wicket to spare.

Skegness are now just five points clear of Billingborough at the top of the table.

On Saturday they travel to seventh-placed Bourne Seconds.

In Division One, Skegness Seconds host bottom club Billingborough Seconds at Richmond Drive, starting at 1pm.