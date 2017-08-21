Skegness CC back on top after Spa win

Have your say

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 2nds 129, Skegness 133-6 - Skegness won by four wickets.

Skegness CC reclaimed top spot in the South Lincolnshire and Border League this weekend.

A four-wicket victory at fellow title-chasers Woodhall Spa Seconds saw them leapfrog leaders Sleaford Seconds to open up a five-point lead.

The Spa men began well with openers Jack Hughes (36) and Matthew Sargeant (48) chalking up the runs.

But once they were dismissed, no further batsman managed double figures.

Norman Brackley (4-12) led the way for the seasiders, with Daniel Nuttall, Shane King and Michael Jackson all taking two victims apiece with the ball.

In response, Skegness needed less than 38 overs to claim victory.

Lachlan King (34) top scored, with support from King (22 not out), Alistair Ainsworth (22), Nuttall (15), Jason Elsom (15 not out) and Brackley (14).