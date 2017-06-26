Skegness CC apply pressure to leaders Billingborough

SLBL Premier

Skegness 339-4, Market Deeping 2nds 154 - Skegness won by 185 runs.

Skegness CC maintained the pressure at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division with a convincing win over Market Deeping 2nds at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

The seasiders posted 339 for the loss of just four wickets before bowling out the visitors for 154.

Alistair Ainsworth top scored for the hosts, the opener recording 120.

He was backed up by Lachlan Stephen King (88), Jamie Epton (74) and Norman Brackley (37).

Michael Jackson was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for the loss of 29 runs, with other victims falling to Brackley (3-29), Ashley Redgard (2-19) and Andrew Sylvester (1-21).

The 185-run victory leaves Skegness perfectly poised for a championship push during the second half of the season.

Skegness 2nds didn’t have such a good day in Division One.

They travelled to Moulton Harrox and, after winning the toss, were skittled out for 81.

Extras top scored with 21, while Brett Thomas (18 not out) and Matthew O’Dare (16) were the only players to reach double figures.

The home side chased down the total within eight overs for the loss of just one wicket.