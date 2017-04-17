Skegness and Spa see match abandoned

Woodhall Spa CC First XI’s final warm-up match agianst Skegness CC was abandoned on Saturday.

The Spa men had posted 292 before being dismissed in the 39th over.

In response, the seasiders were on 118-3 with almost 23 overs played before the contest was brought to an abrupt end.

Spa’s former Sri Lankan Test ace Prasanna Jayawardene top scored or the hosts at Jubilee Park, hitting 53 before retiring.

He was backed up by good scores from Christopher Anderson (43), Thomas Dixon (39), Pradeep Chanditha (36), Matthew Haslam (34 not out) and Ross Dixon (31).

With the ball, South Lincs and Border League Premier side Skegness shared the wickets out.

Reece Brant and Norman Brackley took two wickets apiece with Michael Jackson, Matthew O’Dare, Ian Wood and Niall King among those claiming victims.

King struck 68 runs for Skegness before being stumped by Thomas Dixon off the bowling of Ross Dixon.

Chanditha trapped Brackley lbw and ran Brant out before the contest came to an early end.