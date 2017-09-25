Seconds end season with a weekend of mixed emotions

SLBL Division One

Moulton Harrox 161-8, Skegness 2nds 162-7 - Skegness won by three wickets.

Skegness CC Seconds completed their South Lincs and Border League Division One season with victory over Moulton Harrox, but followed that up with a cup final defeat.

Michael Jackson took four wickets for the loss of 32 runs as the away side posted 161-8 from their 45 overs.

Adrian Culley (2-29) and Reece Brant (1-37) also dismissed opponents, while Brett James Thomas added a run out.

As Skegness chased a winning total Brant and Ashley Redgard both scored 43 runs, with support coming from Andrew Sylvester (15 not out), Thomas (12) and John Harris (11).

Skegness finished third bottom of the table, but this victory saw them end the campaign comfortably 26 points above Boston Thirds.

Skegness Seconds, however, were beaten by eight wickets in the final of the SLBL Cup on Sunday.

They were dismissed for 78 before opponents Long Sutton reached 80 for the loss of two wickets.