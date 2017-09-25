Search

Seasiders settle for third spot

Cricket
Cricket

Skegness CC had to settle for third place in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

With no game this week the seasiders were unable to have a final say on their league position.

And despite champions Sleaford Seconds beating third-placed Woodhall Spa Seconds by 45 runs, the Spa men picked up seven poiints.

That was enough to see them move clear of Skegness - who had led the table during the season - by a solitary point.