Saunders and Hutson the winners

Latest Skegness Bridge Club results...

August 16: N/S winners - Mrs O. Hutson & Mrs M. Saunders; E/W winners - Mrs J. Savage & Mrs F. Hopkins.

August 18: N/S winners - Mr & Mrs P. Samuels; E/W winners - Mrs N. South & Mrs J. Whittam.

