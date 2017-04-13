Rangers take title

Skegness Domino League
Results:
Division One: Ex Service W 7 Bell Ringers 2, Ex Service Squares 7 Ex Service Shufflers 2, Seaview A 3 Railroad Robbers 6, Seaview Lads 4 Seaview Nil 5.
Division Two: Ex Service Newbies 5 Finnigans 4, Liberal B 5 Shipwrecked 4, Pot Bellies 2 Ex Service Hotspots 7, Railroad XL 6 Liberal C 3.
The 3-0 table winners: J. Strong & P. Wilcox (Ex Service Squares), M. Whitehead & S. Godber (Ex Service W), N. Wagstaffe & T. Doane (Ex Service W), W. Bright & J. Knowles (Ex Service Hotspots), A. Ellis & G. Poulter (Liberal B).