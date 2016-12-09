Rangers’ joy of six

Skegness Domino League:
Knockout Cup, round two: Railroad Rangers 6 Ex Service W 3, Finnigans 4 Seaview Lads 5, Pot Bellies 4 Ex Service Squares 5, Seaview Nil 5 Seaview A 4, Ex Service Hotspots 3 Railroad XL 6.
Pip Bilam Cup, round one: Railroad Robbers 5 Liberal C 4, Liberal B 5 Stumblers 4, WMC Sambucas 3 Shipwrecked 6, Ex Service Newbies 6 Bell Ringers 3.
The 3-0 table winners: R. Harris & H. Goy (Seaview Lads), A. Smith & J. Price (Railroad XL), P. Smith & A. Burkitt (Railroad Rangers), M. Dannatt & C. Purfield (Seaview Nil), D. Johnson & S. Daffern (Ex Service Squares), J. Kerslake & D. Buck (Railroad Robbers), B. Townend & L. Townend (Ex Service Newbies).