Railroad are the champs

Railroad XL staged a comeback to win the Skegness Domino League’s Knockout Cup.

Meanwhile, Liberal B came through a tight final to claim the Pip Bilam Cup.

Railroad were trailing 2-1 to Seaview Nil in their final before coming through to win 7-2.

The semi-final results had seen Railroad beat Seaview Lads 5-4 and Seaview Nil record a 6-3 success against Railroad Rangers.

The Pip Bilam semis had seen Railroad Robbers beat Ex Service Newbies 8-11, and Liberal B triumph 6-3 against Shipwrecked.

The final saw Liberal B move 3-1 ahead before the Robbers levelled, only for Liberal to take the next two legs before finishing up 5-4 winners.