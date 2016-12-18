Pairs whittled down to eight

A total of 45 pairs entered the Skegness Dominoes League Pairs Knockout.

These matches were played off at four venues last Monday.

Winners at the Ex Servicemen were G. Cooper and K. Foakes (Shipwrecked) and A. Bell and D. Malpass (WMC Sambucas), while succeeding at the Liberal Club were A. Smith and J. Price (Railroad XL) A. Gray and G. Kavanagh (Seaview A).

At the Railroad F. Stones and J. Pinnegar (Pot Bellies) and D. Marvel and D. Buck (Railroad Robbers) triumphed. At Seaview L. Betts & J. Hartley (Shipwrecked) and M. Chapman and M. Reeson (Liberal C) also progressed.

The eight pairs will play off in the new year.