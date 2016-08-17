Top of the stocks

Local drivers took first and third places in the 1300 Saloon Gold Roof Championship held last Sunday at Skegness Stadium.

After a year-long qualifying campaign to take part, the Gold Roof Championship was won by Spilsby’s Stuart Hodson.

The 32-year-old now holds the Gold Roof, British, English, UK, European, Supreme, 2015 Skegness Track points and National Points titles, an impressive list by anybody’s standard.

Coming second was Pete Slater from Spalding and third place went to Ryan Young, 23, from Skegness.

The Ambulance Service won the battle of the Emergency Services, fighting off challenges from The Police, Fire Service and the lifeboat men to win the Annual Hildred’s Shopping Centre-sponsored trophy.

For further information on future racing, long on to www.skegness-stadium.info or call 0844 559 1228.

Pictured are the top three drivers celebrating on the podium.