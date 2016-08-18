Red Lion roar to halt Ex Service’s hopes

William Hill Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division One

Leaders Ex Service 501s missed out on the chance to open up a three-point gap at the top following a 5-5 draw against Red Lion Burgh.

It all seemed to be going according to plan as the 501s took a 3-1 lead after the first set of singles.

The doubles were then shared, to leave a 4-2 scoreline, and when Ken Wilson (3x100, 123, 140 and a 20 darter) took the opening singles to give the 501s a 5-2 lead, it all looked sunny for the table toppers.

But the Red Lion had other ideas as they took the last three singles to force an unlikley draw.

Red Lion had Liam Clark (2x100, 121), Colin Pringle (3x100) and Scott Smith (6x100, 114, 125, 3x140, 180) throwing well.

Smith also threw a 20 dart pairs leg with stand-in skipper George Millington (100, 117, 122, 171).

For 501s, Chris Fletcher (2x100,118 121, 123) and Liam Simms (6x100, 137) were in form.

Simms added doubles legs in 20 and 21 darts with his partner and star for the 501s, Pete Evans (5x100, 5x140, 90 finish and 100 finish).

The result leaves the 501s two points clear of Arctic Shrew Monkeys and Liberal Club, and Monkeys have a game in hand.

New Park Rangers were host to Liberal Club, and were level at 2-2 after the first set of singles.

The away side took the two doubles to lead 4-2, and then took the first three singles to put the game beyond doubt.

Graham Froud took the last singles for the Rangers to make it 7-3, while high scorers were Steve Wolstenholme (3x100, 121, 131, 140), Brad Martin (3x100, 121) and Graham Fitton (2x100, 125, 2x140).

TheLiberal had Stuart Giles (2x100, 140, 174), Mark Carter (2 x 100, 120, 140), Gordon McQuillan (5x100, 121, 127,135) and Eric Hammond (2x100, 104, 127) impressing at the oche.

It’s going to be an interesting last few weeks in this division.

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

Ex Service Spitfires, winless and pointless at the foot of the table, have been bossing the scoring in their games but not converting high scores into wins.

Things looked to be following a similar pattern as they took on Seaview Raiders, opener Rick Seaman hit six tons but still lost to Steven Emsen (100, 109, 123).

Spitfires then took two of the next three singles to be all square at 2-2.

The Spitfires then took both the doubles to lead 4-2 and enter unchartered territory, and with one singles left to play the spitfires led 5-4.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and captain Jamie Cooper hit 3x100, 140 in his win over Steve Emsen to give the Spitfires their first win, 6-4.

Jamie also hit 3x100 and 140, in his other games.

Neale Thomas (7x100, 125, 140, 156) had a cracking debut and Lee Woods (100, 140) was also on the sheet for the Spitfires.

Raiders had Keiran Emsen (3x100, 103 and finishes of 100, 106) and Steve Gillings (2x140) throwing well.

League Cup

Railroad Cobras have booked their place in the semi-finals with a cracking 8-2 win over Arctic Shrew Monkeys, proving how hard it is to give a 200 start.

Darrell Webb hit 180 and missed a 12 darter for the Cobras, while Arctic Monkeys’ Lee Yates hit a maximum.

Pro-Am Qualifier

Pro Am Qualifier number six wikll be held on Friday night at the Ex Service Club.

Entry for the best-of-three format is £2 per player, and it all starts from 8pm.

Winners earn the chance to compete with eight pros in a pairs competition on November 6.

Fun Bus

BDO darts star Tony O’Shea will board the Christmas Funbus this year.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 18, and O’Shea will offer a series of exhibition matches..

Venues are still being finalised but tickets will be priced at £10.