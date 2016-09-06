North Shore Golf Club hosts Skegness Lifeboat fundraiser

Golfers had a grand day out as they helped raise funds for the Skegness Lifeboat.

North Shore Golf Club hosted the Lifeboat Cup in glorious weather conditions on the August Bank Holiday Monday.

The previous evening, members of the golf club took part in a charity fundraising race night and added the funds from that to the competition entry fees and raffle the following day.

The events raised a total of £1,010.

* Skegness Lifeboat coxwain Ray Chapman (left) receives the proceeds of the fundraising events from North Shore club captain Mick Willis (centre) and Brian Howard