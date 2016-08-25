Martin books place in the Pro-Am final

William Hill Skegness

Darts League

Pro-Am Qualifier

Brad Martin booked his place in November’s Pro-Am tournament.

The sixth qualifier was a best-of-three format with a strong entry of 28.

First on was Chris Fletcher, taking on Matt Reeson where a 19-dart opening leg was the highlight of Chris’s 2-1 win.

Pete Evans also had a 2-1 win over Jamie Coope, while Chris Butler, growing in confidence, beat Eric Hammond 2-0.

Ken Wilson was an early casualty, going out to Paul Harrison while teammates Mark Carter and Terry Cox met one another, Mark progressing.

Martin beat Stuart Giles 2-0 and Jass Smith by the same scoreline, following that up with another 2-0 win over Mark Carter to book his place in the semis without dropping a leg.

Pete Evans was to be his opponent after wins over Chris Simpson and Chris Butler.

The other half of the draw saw hot favourite Mark Foreman cruise through to his semi-final without dropping a leg, recording wins over Thomas Sargent, Gordon Smith and Lee Yates.

Mark Gray was the man he was to meet after his wins over Liam Simms, in 17 and 18 darts, and David Tuplin (2-0).

In the final four, Foreman and Martin progressed.

In the final, Martin took the first leg, only to see Foreman level things up.

But it was to be Martin’s night as he held his nerve to win the last leg and book his place in the Pro-Am on November 6.

The Winter Darts League’s AGM has been set for Friday, September 9 at the Working Men’s Club (7.30).

The fee is set as last year at £30, and all teams are to be represented on the night.

All captains and/or venues have been notified.