It’s Poacher time

Lincolnshire riders will be in action at the Lincolnshire Poacher on Sunday.

The international grasstrack and longtrack festival is hosted by the Wainfleet and District Sporting Motorcycle Club on Britain’s only recognised 1000m circuit at Thorpe St Peter.

Grasstrack specialists include the spectacular James Shanes, who two weeks ago won his second British Masters title at Bristol.

Shanes faces three-times Poacher champion Andrew Appleton, speedway’s Edward Kennett plus up-and-coming young riders Charley Powell, Zak Wajtknecht and Callum Walker.

Top grasstrack riders Tim Nobes, James Wright, Ben Millichap, Steve Boxall, Daniel Winterton, Andrew Whitaker, Steve Tideswell and Paul Cooper will line up along with Marcus Eibl from Germany and Czech Republic champion Hynek Stichauer.

A full representation of top 1000cc sidecars will feature Friskney’s Colin Blackbourn and passenger Carl Pugh, Rob Bradley with Wrangle’s Shaun Simpson and more.

One continental touch this year are the 500cc sidecars while the 250cc Solos will debut at the Poacher.

Practice starts at 10.30am and the main action starts at 1pm.

The first event will be the Poacher Bahnrekord, in which the fastest solo and sidecar teams will be going flat out, as this event is for the fastest lap against the clock.

This is a continental touch which nearly always ensures a new record.

The circuit is signposted from all major routes into Skegness, at Thorpe St. Peter, off the B1195.

For further information contact Sheila Blackbourn on 01754 880659 or visit www.superspeedtrack.com

Admission costs £20 (£18 concessions, £5 children 12-16, 11 and unders go free).

Family tickets cost £45 for two adults and two Children over 11.

Pictured is Colin Blackbourn in sidecar action.