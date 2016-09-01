GOLF: Skegness players raise cash for charity in marathon challenge

North Shore golf quartet.

A quartet of Skegness North Shore Golf Club members completed a marathon 72 holes apiece in a one day golf challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer.

Pictured from left are Nigel Bradbury, Andy Duly, Gareth Pinder and Brett Linaker.

