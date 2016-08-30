DARTS: Lions roar to victory in Skegness League

William Hill Skegness Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons Division One

Liberal Lads took on Red Lion Burgh this week in a must win game if they were to keep their fading title hopes alive.

And they shared the opening singles two apiece, Scott Smith 2 x 100, 125, 138, 140, 180 had a cracking game, narrowly going down to Gordon McQuillan 5 x 100, 105, 137, 2 x 140.

The doubles again were shared, leaving it all square going into the final set of singles. The first two were shared to leave the score at 4-4, with Liberals’ McQuillan 2 x 100, 140, and a 17 and 21 dart leg to win his game over Colin Pringle 3 x 100, 123.

Enter that man again, Scott Smith, with 2 x 100, 3 x 125, 140 and a fantastic 118 out, to swing things the way of the Red Lion. Chris Simpson then won the last game, hitting 2 x 100, 125 to make the final score 6-4 to Red Lion. Chris also had a 17 dart leg in the pairs with Scott Sutton, Liam Clark chipped in with 5 x 100 115, 121, 135 also for the Lion, whilst Liberal had Mark Carter 121, 140, Stuart Giles 100, 135, 140, and captain Eric Hammond 3 x 100.

So the only unbeaten team in the league, Ex Service 501s, could all but clinch the title with victory over Arctic Shrew Monkeys in Wainfleet.

Things looked to be going Monkeys’ way as Lee Yates 100, 125, 131, 3 x 140 and Shaun Drury 2 x 100 gave them the perfect start. Liam Simms 5 x 100 and Chris Fletcher 5 x 100 levelled things up for the 501s, and in a predictably tight game they then shared the doubles to be 3-3 going into the last set of singles.

The opening singles were shared to leave the score four apiece. Ken Wilson 6 x 100, 2x 123, and an 18 dart leg gave the 501s the edge.

Last match on was Monkeys’ Jim Wilson (cousin of late world champion Jocky) and 501s’ Pete Evans. Jim hit 6 x 100, 122, but it was to be Evans’ night, hitting 7 x 100, 137, 2 x 140, winning 2-1 to give the 501s a 6-4 victory, a result that virtually gives them the title and keeps their unbeaten record intact.

They are now four points clear of both Monkeys and Liberal Lads. Liberal and 501s have only one game left, while Monkeys have two, but 501s have superior leg difference

Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two

All to play for in this league as Seaview Raiders took on WMC Amigos.

Another close game followed as these two shared the opening set of singles, and then shared the doubles to leave the match perfectly balanced at 3-3 with the last four singles to play.

Steve Emsen 2 x 100, Steve Gillings, and Barry Taylor 3 x 100, 121, 2 x 135, won the first three of those to put the game beyond doubt, even though he hit 4 x 100, and 125. Raiders’ Pete East found Mick Jones 100, 116, 132, 140 too strong as he won the last singles. Raiders ran out 6-4 winners. Amigos had Spencer Davis 100, 122, 140.

This result really makes that runners up spot wide open as either of these two teams could take it

League Cup

Ex Service Spitfires could claim their place in the semi finals with a big win over New Park Rangers, and set that up after the first set of singles as they led 3-1, Brad Martin 100, 125, 140 being the solitary winner for Rangers.

The doubles went to Spitfires, so they were sitting pretty at 5-1 with four singles left. Captain Jamie Cooper 2 x 100, 121, 122, got them off to a good start, beating Graham Froud 4 x 100, 119, 140; Brad Martin 3 x 100, 140, 180, and Graham Fitton 100, 125 won their game for the Rangers, but Rick Seaman 2 x 100, 123 won his game to give the Spitfires a 7-3 win which puts them into the sem- finals. Chris Butler 2 x100, 125, and Lee Woods 100, 140 were also on the sheet for the Spitfires

n The AGM and joining meeting for the winter league is to take place at WMC in the children’s room next Friday (September 9) at 7.30pm. All team captains, pubs and clubs have been informed. All teams to attend.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story DARTS: Lions roar to victory in Skegness League Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...