DARTS: Basement side defeated at Burgh

William Hill Skegness Dart League

Sid Dennis and Sons Division One

A cracking game took place at Red Lion Burgh as they took on basement team New Park Rangers, with no less than eight legs in 20 darts and under.

Brad Martin kicked things off for Rangers with 4 x 100, 120, 134, 135, and legs of 20 and 17 darts in his win over Chris Simpson 4 x 100, 125, and it was ironic that they had to wait for Brad’s last game where he beat Scott Smith, hitting 5 x 100, 125, 140, 103 finish and legs of 20 and 15 darts, for their only other point of the game. Scott replied with 5 x 100, 122 and an 18 darter, and also hit scores of 2 x 125, 3 x 140 in his other game against Ray McIvor.

Red Lion had Chris Simpson 101, 2 x 125, and an 18 darter, Anthony Hulley 3 x 100, 140, 120 finish and a 20 darter, he also hit a 19 dart doubles leg with partner Scott Smith.

Arctic Shrew Monkeys fielded a weakened side, and saw their faint title aspirations disappear as they went dowb 6-4 to Liberal Lads. Liberal had Gordon McQuillan 7 x 100, 125, 2 x 140, Stuart Giles 100, 2 x 140, Mark Carter 2 x 100, 121, 140, and captain Eric Hammond 4 x 100, 2 x 121, 123, 135, 137, 113 finish and a 17 dart leg in his win over Martin Bell. Eric’s last leg win was the match winner. Monkeys had Shaun Drury 9 x 100, 121, 2 x 140, and Martin Bell 4 x 100, 137, 4 x 140.

Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two

Champions Railroad Cobras travelled to Seaview Raiders and came away with both points after a fantastic 7-3 win.

Darrell Webb was the star with x 100, 2 x 125, 180 and a 17 darter. Also on target was Ray Bettison 3 x 100, 121, Ian Chamberlain 5 x 100, 123, 140, and Andy Thompson 134, 138. Raiders had Steve Gilligs 5 x 100, 140, Steven Emsen 3 x 100, 3 x 140, Barry Taylor 6 x 100, all on the scoresheet.

WMC Amigos came out on top 7-3 against bottom placed Ex Service Spitfires in a high scoring game with no less than 3 x 180s hit. Amigos had Spencer Davis 2 x 100, 132, 180, Mick Jones 100, 111, 139, 140, 180, Dave Redding 100, 121, 140, while Spitfires’ high scorers were Chris Butler 121, 2 x 125, Jamie Cooper 100, 140, Rick Seaman 2 x 100, 140, and Lee Woods 2 x 100, 140, 180.

League Cup, with one game to go Cobras have finished top, Spitfires are second, and 501s third, and it’s between Seaview, Liberal Lads and WMC Amigos for who gets fourth. They will play Cobras in the semi-finals while the other is between Spitfires and 501s,

The AGM is in the children’s room at WMC on Friday at 7.30pm. All teams to be represented. League fees are fixed at £30.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story DARTS: Basement side defeated at Burgh Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...