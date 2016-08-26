Can home comforts help Hicky?

Peter Hickman is hoping that home comforts will help him and his JG Speedfit Kawasaki Superbike team pick up points at Cadwell Park.

Round eight of the MCE British Superbike championship will take place at the Lincolnshire track over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Hicky, originally from Willoughby, has a very short journey to undertake as he lives within a stone’s throw of the track.

And he is relishing the chance to shine in front of all his family, friends and fans.

His team spent a couple of days at Cadwell to test the bikes, and Hickman was happy with the results.

He said: “I was at the track with my team JG Speedfit Kawasaki and things have gone really well.

“I recorded my personal best time for a test and was within a 10th of my overall personal best at Cadwell.

“I am happy with the way it’s gone, we have tried lots of different things and figured out what does and doesn’t work, so it’s all been pretty good.

“The weather has been kind to us and I am really looking forward to the Bank Holiday weekend now to get some good racing in and, hopefully, end up with a couple of podiums.”

The weekend begins on Saturday with free practice at 10.20am and 3pm.

On Sunday there is a further free practice session at 10.20am ahead of the three stage qualifying session at 4.07pm.

Monday is race day and there is a short morning warm up at 9.10am for last-minute checks on the bikes before they take to the grid for race one which is scheduled for 12.50pm and runs over 18 laps.

The second encounter is later in the day at 4.50pm.