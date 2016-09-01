Alford rider Emma Bristow crowned British champion

Another busy couple of weeks for motorcycle champion Emma Bristow has seen the Alford rider add another two national titles to her ever growing collection.

Earlier in the month, Emma recorded victories on both days of competition in rounds six and seven of the Women’s British Trials Championship held in the North East, near Newcastle.

As a result of these clear and convincing victories Emma has successfully defended her British title and cannot be beaten with one round of competition still remaining.

She was back in action at the weekend in the annual British Arena Championships, and what a spectacular event it turned out to be again. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the championships and the event drew large crowds of spectators.

This event is run under a different format, with a qualifying round, then semi-finals and a final.

Emma breezed through the qualification with a huge lead to put herself in a very commanding position for the semis and the final.

Continuing to ride well, she put on a fantastic display of motorcycling skill to please the crowd and eventually take another well deserved win.

Emma can now boast an impressive four Women’s British Trails Championship titles and four Women’s British Arena Trials Championship titles.

Emma said: “August has been a busy month and I am training very hard as the season moves closer and closer to the final rounds of the 2016 World Championship - so I am pleased to be winning all the events here in the UK.

“I feel I am riding at a high level and I really enjoy riding the Arena championship as the sections are technical and generally more difficult, which suits my riding style and ability.”

“To finish August with another two British titles feels great but I am 100 per cent focussed on heading to Italy for the finale of the world championships next week.

“I am feeling confident and, as always, I have a great team around me and some brilliant sponsors so thank you to them for putting me in such strong position.”

Emma is back in action in the Men’s British Championship this weekend before heading off to Italy and France where the FIM Women’s world trials championship comes to a close.