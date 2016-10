Young kickboxer Oliver Tomlinson reached the semi-finals of the WMFC World Championships in Manchester.

The 10-year-old also came within a whisker of booking his place in the final, only missing out by one point.

Oliver is trained by Sam Raynor, a 21-year-old from Chapel St Leonards.

They have been working together for the past four years.

Sam holds his kickboxing classes on Thursday’s in Ingoldmells and Fridays in Chapel St Leonards (both 6.30-8pm).

For details email samraynor.kbc@gmail.com