Norman’s conquest sees Brackley hit superb 83

Skegness maintained their winning start to the season with a nine-run victory over East Lindsey rivals Woodhall Spa Seconds at Richmond Drive.

The seasiders made 199 from their 45 overs after being put into bat, and then restricted the Spa to 190.

After losing openers Alistair Ainsworth and Lachlan King cheaply, teenager Henry Houlden and captain Reece Brant set about steadying the ship.

Houlden made great progress before being cruelly run out, just three short of his maiden half century.

Norman Brackley then dominated proceedings with a fine knock of 83 while Michael Jackson (21) used his experience to keep things ticking over at the other end.

Having been set a target of 200 to win, the Spa got off to a good start before the introduction of Adrian Culley into the attack.

He finished with figures of three for 26 after removing the visitors’ opening pair.

Houlden followed up his efforts with the bat by chipping in with a couple of wickets to put the brakes on the Spa’s charge for the line.

The visitors ended up 10 runs short of their target in a tight finish.

On Saturday Skegness don’t have a league fixture, but their second XI are due to entertain Claypole at Richmond Drive, starting at 1pm.

Skegness bating: A. Ainsworth b White 1; L.S. King ct Bourke b Lindsey 1; H. Houlden run out 47; R. Brant ct Sergeant b White 25; N. Brackley c&b Haslam 83; M. Jackson not out 21; R. Underwood b P. Jackson 2; J. Solomon ct Lindsey b Haslam 2; A. Culley b P. Jackson 0; J. Atherton run out 0; M. O’Dare did not bat; Extras 17.

Skegness bowling: M. Jackson 8-0- 45-1; M. O’Dare 4-0- 17-0; A. Culley 9-1- 26-3; N. Brackley 9-2- 44-0; R. Brant 11-1- 35-1; H. Houlden 4-1- 15-2.