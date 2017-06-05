Norman’s conquest

SLBL Premier Division

Sleaford 2nds 226-8, Skegness 227-5 - Skegness won by five wickets.

A fifth-wicket stand of 143 between captain Reece Brant and Norman Brackley earned Skegness a memorable victory at Sleaford, lifting the seasiders to second in the Premier Division table.

Brant and Brackley saw the visitors over the line with just seven balls to spare.

Sleaford were on the ropes on 159-8 when Mason Mansfield went out to partner Sumit Puri, who had yet to score. But the pair hung around long enough to secure the home side the maximum batting points.

So Skegness were set a target of five runs per over to secure victory.

They lost their first three wickets for just 26 runs, but this brought Brackley to the crease.

He put on 48 with opener Luke Odlin, who eventually went for 34.

However, the partnership of the day was built with Skegness’s skipper Brant.

The pair took the visitors to within 10 of the target before Brackley was eventually trapped lbw by Kieran Harbron just 12 short of his century.

Up stepped Michael Jackson to finish off the job with a crucial seven runs from six balls.

This left Brant stranded on 49 not out, but the win was sealed on the penultimate ball of the penultimate over.

Earlier in the day Brackley had also been the pick of the Skegness bowlers, restricting the home side to just 25 runs from his 12 overs, while picking up three valuable wickets.

Brant, although less economical, also pitched in with two wickets during his eight-over spell.

Skegness bowling: M. Jackson 11-1- 56-2; A. Culley 4-0- 33-1; H. Houlden 10-1- 42-0; N. Brackley 12-3- 25-3; R. Brant 8-1-51-2.

Skegness batting: L. Odlin ct Colyn b Puri 34; A. Redgard lbw b Mansfield 6; H. Houlden b Lyon 1; L.S. King b Lyon 4; N. Brackley lbw b K. Harbron 88; R. Brant not out 49; M. Jackson not out 7; Extras 38.