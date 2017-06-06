Morris and Ashton lead Graves Park to victory

On a scorching hot day, Graves Park CC made the short trip to Spalding to face their Third XI in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Park captain Martin Hodgson lost the toss and was put into bat.

Spalding made a great start, dismissing opener Chris King without troubling the scorers.

Mitch Griffiths (33) and John Morris got the innings going with a fine 57-run partnership before Griffiths was well caught and bowled trying punch a delivery by Amelia Gardner back down the ground.

Jack Ashton joined Morris and continued to build the innings, the fast outfield meaning boundaries flowed.

The scoreboard rattled along and soon both batsmen reached their half centuries within minutes of each other.

Spalding made a double breakthrough as Ashton (54) chipped the ball to cover and Morris (66) top edged a ball to be caught in the circle.

From this point, the innings stumbled and the runs dried up.

A few wickets fell, but Lewis Skinner (15), Joe Gilbert (11), Ryan Lawson (seven) and Chris Hall (one not out) chipped in to get full batting points, Lawson out bowled in the 45th over with the score on 234.

With the ball, Park made their mark on the game.

The formidable partnership of Ashton and Lawson picked up early wickets.

Lawson had danger man Hafiz Majeed well caught behind by Griffiths off a thick edge for six, and both opening bowlers had men trapped LBW.

With the score on 14, the wickets dried up and the batsmen tried to build an innings.

Morris and Hodgson were first and second change.

Brandon Andrews played some forceful shots, but wickets fell around him, both Hodgson and Morris picking up three wickets each.

With Spalding nine down, he started to play shots and frustrate the Parkmen.

Joe Gilbert started a spell and Ashton returned to the attack in an attempt to finish the match.

Despite a great innings of 81, Andrews was caught at mid-on by James Luto as his team were dismissed with 137 on the board.