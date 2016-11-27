Your chance to make county pool teams

Pool players are being challenged to see whether they’ve got what it takes to represent the county or be crowned Lincolnshire champion.

On Sunday, January 8 the Lincolnshire County Pool AGM will be held.

This will eb followed by the Lincs Men’s Singles Competition.

This is open to any player who holds a Lincs EPA card 2016.

Entry for the singles will be taken between 11.15am and 11.45am.

The AGM starts at noon and doors open at 11am.

Entry for the competition is £11.

The Lincs Ladies’ and Juniors’ Singles competitions - open to any player who holds a Lincs EPA card 2016 - will be held on January 15.

Entry is decided on the day and registration is from 11am-11.30am.

The day will double up as the ladies’, juniors’ and seniors’ county trials, for those wishing to represent Lincs.

Entry is £11 (except for juniors, which is free).

On January 22 the first Lincs Men’s County team trials will be held.

Entry will be taken from 11am to 11.30am.

Doors open at 10am and entry is £11.

On January 29, the Lincs Seniors’ Singles competition (open to any player who holds a Lincs EPA card 2016) will be held with entry between 11am and 11.30am.

Entry is £11.

On February 5 the second Lincs Men’s County trials will be held.

Entry will be from 11am to 11.30am.

Entry is £11, except for players who also competed at the first trials.

All events will be held at the Sportsman Pool Hall, Roseberry Avenue, in Boston.