Youngster Dylan’s coming to the fore

Small fish have been the order of the day in recent Skegness Pier Angling Club matches, with the warmer weather failing to encourage the summer species to appear.

Match six at North Shore Road was won by Dave Shorthouse with 12 dabs and four whiting measuring 314cm in total, to win the Stan Marvin Cup.

Just two centimetres behind in second was Paul Denholm with six dabs and nine whiting for 312cm.

Karl Nangle was third with a 13-fish mixed bag for 295cm.

Junior Dylan Morgan caught the largest fish on the day, winning the longest flatfish prize with a 32cm (15oz) sole.

The longest round fish prize was won by Garry Hutson with a 34cm (12oz) whiting.

Morgan then fished brilliantly in match seven at Winthorpe Avenue.

He caught six dabs for a total length of 124cm to win the Derby Miners Cup.

In second place was Adie Cooper with two dabs and two tiny whiting for 76cm.

Alan Steadman took third place with two dabs and a whiting for 66cm.

He also won both the longest round and flatfish prizes with an 18cm whiting and a 27cm dab respectively.

The next SPAC match will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 2.30pm-6.30pm at Chapel Point.

Club members are fishing for the Hewison Cup and there is also an open section.

For details contact secretary Chas Tibble on 07984 967988 or email chastibble@hotmail.com.