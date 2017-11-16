Young Kyle makes impressive debut

Skegness Darts League fixtures began this week, with plenty of sides looking as if they can stake a claim for a title - while eight-year-old Kyle Davis made an impressive debut.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division One, defending champions Seaview Next Tuesday came from 4-2 down to defeat Barkham Arms 8-4.

Sam Hewson (3x100, 119, 121, 138, 139, 140) and Mark Kirby (4x100, 140) were the pick of the scorers.

Newcomers Cricket Club were away at the Rowdy Mob, going down 9-3.

Mark Foreman (2x100, 121, 3x140, 116 finish and 2x16 dart legs) hit a 15-dart leg in the pairs with partner Shaun Drury.

Sean Barker (2x100, 121, 140) won his singles for the Cricket Club.

Highwayman Dartaholics drew 6-6 at Liberal Lads.

Russ Millar (3x100, 121, 140) and Wayne Sumner (3x100, 121) were on the sheet for the Dartaholics, while Liberal had (Chris Fisher 5x100) and Pete Sharpe (180) throwing well.

The in-house derby at the Ex Service Cub saw Cobras and 501s share the spoils 6-6.

The 501s were 4-2 down after the singles.

Charlie Kemp (3x100, 123, 137, 2x140 an 18-dart leg) threw two 18-dart doubles legs with his partner Lee Woods.

Rob Hewson (2x100, 121, 3x140, 177, 180 and legs in 14 and 16 darts) made an impressive debut for 501s while Ken Wilson hit 4x100, 2x140 and a 102 finish and an 18-dart doubles leg with partner Ian Chamberlain for the Cobras.

Dartvaders took on Ex Service Sports and, with Brad Martin checking out on 106 in his 15-dart leg, and Mark Gray hitting 180 in his 18-dart leg, lead 4-2 after the singles, even with Gary Garton having a rare defeat.

But back came the Dartvaders, winning two of the three pairs with Wayne Burles (on the 180), Wayne Clarke (4x100, 133) and Christopher Royal (4x100, 125, 140) the pick of their bunch.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two, Liberal Us reversed their fixture with the Welcome Hillbillies.

And despite George Daly losing the first singles, they then stormed into a 5-1 lead with Tim Clarke (100, 121, 130, 134, 135) being the star.

Hillbillies had no answer in the doubles as the Liberal took all the doubles to run out convincing 11-1.

Vine and Seaview met, and the Vine stormed into a 4-0 lead with H. Reekes (2x140) and N. Bradley (2x125, 2x140) doing well, only to lose the last two singles.

They were still looking good at 4-2 going into the doubles, but back came the Seaview who took the first and last doubles to leave the score at 6-6.

WMC Aces hosted fancied Red Arrows, and they were locked together at 3-3 after the singles with Richard Kinning (100, 115, 140), Richard Jackson (100, 115, 120, 125) and Andrew Cooper (101, 138) on target for the Arrows.

They then won the first two doubles to make the game safe as Aces made an interesting substitution, bringing on eight-year-old Davis for his debut.

Playing with dad Spencer Davis (100, 2x 121) he got off to a dream start and won his doubles, making the final score 7-5 to Red Arrows.