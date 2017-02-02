Yates and Cox to rub shoulders with aces

Two darts players will be rubbing shoulders with some of the game’s top names after winning qualifiers at the weekend.

In a big few days for the Skegness William Hill Darts League, Terry Cox won the Lowe v Bristow qualifier and will now join the teams captained by Eric Bristow and John Lowe.

Lee Yates.

Meanwhile, Lee Yates was the first Pro-Am round winner of the year.

The Pro-Am qualifier was held at the Ex Service Club on Friday night, in the shape of a last man standing competition.

A field of 30 were all hopeful of booking their place in the pairs competition which will feature Tony O’Shea, Darryl Fitton, Jamie Caven, Sam Hewson, Gary Robson, Scott Waites, Colin Lloyd and Kevin Painter - with referee Mark Waters - this November.

Mark Williams drew number one with Chris Fletcher number two.

Chris won but was soon knocked out by Spencer Davis who, in turn, lost to Colin Lees.

Colin won two, including throwing a 180, before going down to David Tuplin.

Number seven Mark Forman beat David with a 17 darter and then beat Rick Seaman before finding Stuart Giles too strong.

Pete Evans went on a great run, racking up six wins before being beaten by Martin Bell, who won in 15 darts with a fantastic 170 checkout.

Scott Smith edged past Martin, hitting three 180s and winning 13 matches on the spin before coming up against Lee Yates, who had drawn number 30.

It was Lee’s night and he ended Scott’s superb run to book his place in the pairs competition.

Sunday saw the Liberal Club host the final Lowe v Bristow team qualifier.

Spencer Davis made the final but Terry Cox prevailed to book his place in the teams event on February 24.

However, there was some consolation for Spencer who will qualify for the competition due to racking up strong points scores.

Other qualifiers for the team competition will be Martin Bell, Scott Smith, Chris Simpson, Mark Gray, Gordon Smith, Chris Fletcher, Lee Woods, Ken Wilson, Lee Yates, Nick Casswell, Mark Forman, Rick Seaman, Christopher Royal, Pete Evans, Jamie Cooper and Mark Williams.

Team sponsors will be Cein Rymer and Zorbas Kebabs.