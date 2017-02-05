Why not try a triathlon to keep fit?

If you’re looking for a challenge in 2017 then Skegness Triathlon Club would like to help you.

The triathlon club is a friendly, welcoming club based at Fresh Fitness Leisure Centre.

With fixed training sessions each week, on a Monday and Wednesday, they cater for novices, improvers and experienced athletes.

Triathlons involve swimming, cycling and running and there are different distance races to accommodate all abilities.

For those who aren’t confident swimmers, the club also takes part in duathlon races which comprise of a run and bike section.

Skegness Triathlon club has four Tri England qualified coaches and are an affiliated running club with England Athletics.

For more information, visit www.skegnesstri.co.uk for additional details.

The first three training sessions are free.