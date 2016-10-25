Westlea romp it

Westlea earned a resounding 52-3 victory against Chisams in the Skegness Netball League.

While Westlea started well, Chisams had to wait until the second quarter for their opening goal.

However, the side continued to battle and give their all, and their work rate was undeniably courageous.

Players of the Match were Becky Wright, for Westlea, and Amber Sneath, who was playing for Chisams.

Results and star players: Acorn Aces 30 Louth 9 (Claudia Faratro and Ruth Boardman), Micronclean Jnrs 6 Woodhall 20 (Lexi Cunliffe and Mattie Needham), Horncastle 16 Sunnydecks 15, K&S 44 Skegness Grammar 25 (Alison Marwood and Amber Nuttman), Micronclean 4 Fresh Fitness 54 (Ellie Smith and Lucy Gedney).