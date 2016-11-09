Watson’s victorious return

After winning in both 2012 and 2013, Red Bull KTM star Nathan Watson returned to Skegness on Sunday to make it a hat-trick of wins in the big Magna Vitae and ELDC AMCA Beach race bash, writes Mike Wood.

The Nottinghamshire-based rider certainly did it in style.

He finished three laps clear of runner-up Matt Moffat and GB Beachcross Champion Richard McKeown.

Other victors during the super Skegness event were Derry Milling (Adult Solo Vets), James Wainwright (Clubman Solo), John Littler (Clubman Vets), Oliver Sansom (Quads) and Alun Davies and James Ferguson (Sidecars).

Working in conjunction with Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, East Lindsey District Council, SECWHA, Skegness Town Partnership, Skegness Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl’s Kiosk and Marine Boathouse, this event just continues to rapidly rise in stature.

The 2016 sandblast attracted its biggest entry list so far whilst spectators from in and around the local community displayed their own fantastic loyalty towards the event by again turning out in large numbers despite the cold, inclement weather that prevailed on the East coast throughout the weekend.