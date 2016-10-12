Vincent conquers Spanish Ironman

Skegness Triathlon club founder and coach Rich Vincent travelled to Barcelona with his wife Julie and son Jamie to take part in a full-distance Ironman.

The race started and finished in the village of Calella of the Barcelona-Maresme region, on Spain’s Mediterranean coastline.

The location provides one of the most spectacular venues out of all the Ironman races.

Following months of training it was race day and Rich started his 2.4-mile sea swim at 8am in ideal calm conditions.

Completing the swim in a fantastic time of 1 hr 30 mins 55 secs, Rich then set off on the bike leg.

The bike course covers a distance of 112 miles along smooth roads.

A challenging climb on the bike made Rich’s legs work hard, but mental strength took over and he completed the bike course in 6 hrs 48 mins 05 secs.

After racking his bike, the last leg of this epic event is running a full marathon.

Rich made sure he had water and nutrition regularly and his sheer determination pushed him on over the finish line in a total time of 13 hrs 52 mins 56 secs.

Rich’s wife and son got to see him finish and friends back in the UK were delighted to watch him on the live tracking system.

To complete this distance, 140.6 miles in total, is an amazing achievement.

Rich said it was one of the toughest physical and mental challenges he has ever done.